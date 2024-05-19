Kate Middleton unlikely to fly overseas with King Charles, Prince William for D-Day anniversary: Royal expert

Merely weeks after resuming his royal duties, King Charles is gearing up for an overseas travel. The British monarch is set to visit Normandy, France, next month for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. He will take part in the events along with Queen Camilla and Prince William. A royal expert has warned that Kate Middleton is “unlikely” to join them as she is prioritising her health following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Royal expert says it's 'unlikely' that Kate Middleton will be joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William for 80th D-Day anniversary in Normandy, France, next month(Reuters)

King Charles' Normandy visit is monarch's first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis

Next month's trip will be the 75-year-old monarch's first overseas trip since his shock cancer diagnosis. Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that King Charles will be attending the commemorative events abroad in June. Despite Queen Camilla wanting her husband to slow down on public engagements, King Charles appears to be following his normal schedule.

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News, “The Queen has said that if he behaved better, he'd be improving far more rapidly.” “I think she might be a bit stressed at the number of activities he's done I mean, just in the last week he went to Middle Wallop in Hampshire to an air base to hand over to Prince William, the colonel in chief of the Army Air Corps,” Heydel-Mankoo continued, adding, “He has hosted a garden party for 4000 people from the creative industries.”

Kate Middleton may not join Prince William in Normandy

Although the King will be joined by his eldest son, the Princess of Wales is not expected to attend the D-Day anniversary. Recalling Kate's appearance at the annual ceremony last year, the expert said, “Last year she was there, resplendent in a green dress, and we're waiting to see whether she will also be attending this time or not.”

Considering how there has been no official confirmation on whether Kate will be in attendance or not, Heydel-Mankoo admitted that it is “unlikely” that the Princess will. “But there's been no mention of her attending the D-Day ceremonies, although the Prince of Wales will be attending the Canadian beach Juno, and also at the Omaha Beach, where the international heads of state, but no word of the Princess of Wales attending that.” “So I think it's rather unlikely we'll be seeing her at Trooping the Colour,” Heydel-Mankoo said.