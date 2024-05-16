 ‘Difficult’ Prince William not allowing Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles, Queen Camilla's friend says - Hindustan Times
‘Difficult’ Prince William not allowing Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles, Queen Camilla's friend says

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 16, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Citing a “former palace official,” Petronella Wyatt explained in her column, “There is a public misconception about William and Harry

Queen Camilla's friend has shed light on the growing rift between the royal family and the Sussexes. Society journalist Petronella Wyatt said in a Daily Telegraph column titled- “I never thought I’d say this, but it’s time to bring Prince Harry home” that it is time for the two brothers' “reconciliation.” Wyatt, who has known the Queen since she was 18, revealed that Prince William is “preventing” his brother's reunion with King Charles.

Queen Camilla's friend claims that Prince William is 'preventing' King Charles from reconciling with Prince Harry(Reuters)
Prince William obstructing Prince Harry and King Charles' reunion

Citing a “former palace official,” Wyatt explained in her column, “There is a public misconception about William and Harry. It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry. This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King.”

In light of Wyatt's blunt remarks, Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend refuted her claims and told The Daily Beast, “There is a grain of truth in what she is saying, although William wouldn’t dream of telling his father what he can or can’t do in relation to his other son.” However, the source admitted the Prince of Wales' enmity towards his younger sibling.

“But what is true is that Charles’ absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays—however much he would like to,” the Prince and Princess of Wales' friend added.

Wyatt further noted that the way Prince William and King Charles were treating the Duke of Sussex was “beginning to look inhuman.” Revealing why the younger son needs to be brought back, the columnist said that “the royal family is a microcosm for every family in Britain, and that a divided family, like a divided political party, has an intrinsic weakness.”

