Prince William takes off in Apache helicopter as King Charles makes him leader of Prince Harry's army unit

King Charles officially handed over Prince Harry's old regiment to the Prince of Wales on Monday. In another brutal snub to the Duke of Sussex, the 75-year-old monarch named Prince William colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps. The King passed on the baton to his eldest son in a rare joint engagement at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, south England. Britain's King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)(AP)

Prince William named colonel-in-chief of Army Air Corps

The prestigious honour means that Prince William will now head the regiment, which previously belonged to his brother, who served as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. At the historic ceremony, the royal father-son duo was received by a Guard of Honor and Lieutenant General Sir Nicholas Borton, Colonel Commandant of the Army Air Corps, who escorted them to the Army Flying Museum, per New York Post.

Royal fans were also gathered around the military base, cheering for King Charles, who unveiled a plaque commemorating the arrival of the first Apache AH Mk.1 to be installed in a United Kingdom museum. The historic ceremony took place the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their three-day tour of Nigeria. Following the ceremony, King Charles and Prince William posed in front of the helicopter. The latter also demonstrated his piloting skills as he took off in the Apache.

Prince Harry ‘in tears’ as King Charles hands prestigious title to Prince William

According to the outlet, Prince Harry would have been given the title should he remain a working member of the royal family. However, the younger prince took a step back from his duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, where he now permanently resides with his wife, Meghan Markle, in their multi-million-dollar Montecito mansion. King Charles, who himself held the title for 31 years, announced his decision to pass on the baton to Prince William in August last year.

His decision reportedly left Prince Harry “in tears,” per the outlet. “King Charles’ announcement … is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalized and underrated,” royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, adding, “He is said to have been in tears when he heard.” Quinn further stated, “What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems — his brother.”