King Charles won't see Prince Harry because of Queen Camilla, monarch's friend claims

Prince Harry arrived in the UK Wednesday for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary service at St. Paul's Cathedral. Despite initial speculation about his potential meeting with King Charles, the Duke of Sussex was "snubbed" over the British monarch's busy schedule. As Prince Harry fronted the ceremony alone, King Charles hosted Buckingham Palace's first garden party of the season. Although the King's calendar was fully booked to set up a meeting with Prince Harry, a friend of the monarch has revealed the real reason why the father-son reunion didn't happen. A friend of King Charles claims that the British monarch won't see his son, Prince Harry, due to his 'cruel' remarks about Queen Camilla in his memoir, Spare(REUTERS)

Why King Charles won't see Prince Harry?

A friend of King Charles told The Daily Beast that the king won't see Prince Harry due to his “cruel” remarks about Queen Camilla in his bombshell memoir, Spare. “Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla,” the friend revealed.

“Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice,” the friend continued, adding, “Harry has made it very clear, very publicly, that he despises her. He has forced Charles to choose, which was a very silly thing to do because Camilla and he both chose each other a long time ago.”

“William had his reservations but he accepted his father’s choice and got on with it. Harry made a different decision, and one of the inevitable consequences of publicly calling your stepmother cruel names is that it becomes difficult for you to see your father,” the source added, per the outlet.

King Charles hosts lavish garden party with over 8,000 guests

The King and Queen kicked off 2024's first garden party on Wednesday, May 8, the same day as Prince Harry's arrival in London. The lavish party was attended by more than 8,000 guests, including several members of the royal family. They were joined by close relatives like Anne, Princess Royal; the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie; and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard and Birgitte.