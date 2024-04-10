Prince Harry's US visa application under scrutiny amid drug use lawsuit based on memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is at the centre of legal scrutiny as his US visa application has been handed over to a judge following a lawsuit initiated by The Heritage Foundation. Prince Harry is concerned about a 'serious security risk' before his UK visit after sharing sensitive information in his memoir (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The lawsuit aims to determine whether Prince Harry falsified information regarding his drug use on his visa application, information that could potentially impact his immigration status in the United States.

Joe Biden’s legal team has complied with the court order to submit Prince Harry’s visa documents, making development in the ongoing legal battle.

Prince Harry's US visa battle amid drug use lawsuit

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refused to release the documents earlier, keeping in mind privacy concerns. However the Heritage Foundation argues that there is a public interest in revealing whether Prince Harry provided accurate information, given his admissions of drug use in his memoir, 'Spare.'

In a recent court filing, the Heritage Foundation highlighted Prince Harry’s voluntary admissions of drug use in his memoir, suggesting that such disclosures could have adverse immigration consequences for non-citizens.

Judge Carl Nichols, overseeing the legal proceedings, ruled in March for an in-camera review of Prince Harry's documents to assess whether they should be made public.

The court order said, "Having reviewed the parties' written submissions and heard oral argument on the motions, the court concludes that in camera review is necessary to determine whether the records in dispute come within the scope of the claimed exemptions.”

Prince Harry's memoir provides a look into his experiences with drug use, including magic mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana.

He described using psychedelics as, "There was only truth. After the psychedelics wore off my memory of that world would remain: This is not all there is.”

"All the great seers and philosophers say our daily life is an illusion. I always felt the truth in that. But how reassuring it was, after nibbling a mushroom, or ingesting ayahuasca, to experience it for myself.