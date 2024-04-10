Conan O'Brien returns to The Tonight Show after getting fired in 2010

Conan O'Brien makes his Tonight Show return on April 9.(The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Conan O'Brien, the well-known comedian and former host of The Tonight Show, made a highly anticipated return to the program on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The return marked his first Tonight Show appearance since he was fired in 2010. He came on the late-night show to promote his upcoming Max series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, sparking excitement among fans.

During his interview with current host Jimmy Fallon, O'Brien engaged in lighthearted banter, joking about his towering height and reminiscing about his brief stint as the Tonight Show host. He expressed mixed emotions about returning, stating, "It's weird to come back," while acknowledging that "all these memories came flooding back" as he traversed the familiar halls of the studio.

Conan O'Brien on The Tonight Show

A significant portion of the interview centered around O'Brien's ventures beyond traditional late-night television. He spoke about the success of his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, and its unique format that allows for more in-depth conversations with guests compared to the constraints of television interviews.

O'Brien shared anecdotes from his podcast interviews with luminaries such as Barack Obama, Paul McCartney, Prince, and Carol Burnett.

Additionally, O'Brien discussed his latest project, Conan O'Brien Must Go, a streaming travel series inspired by his previous travel specials. Scheduled to premiere on Max, the show promises to offer viewers a fresh perspective on O'Brien's comedic prowess in the realm of travel entertainment.

Despite his departure from The Tonight Show, O'Brien maintained a thriving career, notably hosting his own show, Conan, on TBS for 11 successful seasons.

O'Brien's return reignited discussions about his departure from The Tonight Show in 2010, following Jay Leno's decision to reclaim the hosting role. Leno denied accusations of deliberate sabotage during a podcast interview in 2022, emphasising his commitment to doing his best in the competitive landscape of late-night television.