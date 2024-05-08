Drake's OVO store in London vandalized with Kendrick Lamar diss, feud escalates amid shooting incident

Drake's OVO store in London was recently vandalised, with someone spray-painting the front with phrases from Kendrick Lamar's latest Drizzy Diss tune, “They Not Like Us.” Drake's OVO store in London vandalised, with the phrase"They Not Like Us." spray-painted(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

There may have been debates among the fans as to who is winning the rap battle with the release of "Family Matters" and "Meet the Grahams," but there is no doubt who is ahead in the eyes of the people. Especially with the release of “Not Like Us.”

It is currently the most popular song in the world, and everyone is screaming, "They don't like us!" They do not like us! They do not like us!"

The photo that surfaced on Tuesday shows the outside of Drizzy's OVO store in London. During the ongoing feud between the OVO CEO and Kendrick Lamar, an anti-Drake rap fan vandalised the storefront in support of Lamar.

While the vandal responsible for the graffiti is currently unknown, the not-so-subtle message to Drake is in direct reference to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," one of the many diss tracks released in the ongoing battle.

The Kendrick Lamar-focused vandalism at Drake's retail store arrives directly on the heels of some more disturbing news involving the OVO camp. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a shooting outside Drake's Toronto estate left a security guard with severe injuries.

Shooting outside Drake's Toronto estate leaves security guard injured

The guard was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CTV News Toronto.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Toronto police department stated at a press conference that the guard needed emergency surgery after being shot in the upper chest. It has been stated that he does not currently have life-threatening injuries.

Adding that they are expecting to acquire the footage of the incident and that they have spoken with Drake's staff.

Krawczyk was unable to verify if Drake was at home when the incident occurred. He added that it is premature to determine a motive at this point in the investigation.