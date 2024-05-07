Drake's Toronto home taped off by cops following shooting that left 1 injured

Drake's Toronto mansion is at the centre of a police investigation following a shooting early Tuesday morning. The shooting took place outside the Canadian rapper's property in Bridle Path at around 2:10 am local time, according to CBS News. Authorities confirmed the shooting that left one person injured in an X, formerly Twitter post. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries while the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, the Toronto Police said. Drake's Toronto house was taped off by cops after shooting outside rapper's mansion left one person gravely injured(AFP)

Following the shooting at Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E, police confirmed to CityNews that the injured person was not Drake. While authorities did not immediately reveal the identity of the person injured, TMZ confirmed that the victim was a member of Drake's security personnel. The police added that the man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest, per the outlet. It appears that the shooting was a drive-by incident.

As the incident comes amid the recent feud between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, cops are yet to confirm whether the shooting was related to the same. Tammie Sutherland, a CityNews Toronto anchor, shared pictures of the scene on X, formerly Twitter, along with the message- “A look at the scene surrounding the home of rapper Drake as police investigate a shooting in the upscale area. Police confirm to@CityNewsTO that Drake was NOT the man injured.”

The God's Plan hitmaker has recently been in the limelight due to his weeks-long feud with Lamar. At the centre of the feud between the two hip-hop stars is Lamar's diss track, in which he claimed that Drake has a secret daughter. The track also refers to him as a gambling and drug addict, per USA Today. The shooting also comes as a cause for concern over Drake's mansion being a hot topic of discussion lately. The lavish property is also featured on the cover of Lamar's track Not Like Us.