 How D Gukesh clinched a historic victory for India at Candidates in Toronto - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How D Gukesh clinched a historic victory for India at Candidates in Toronto

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 22, 2024 10:20 AM IST

17-year-old chess sensational D Gukesh clinched first-place at the Candidates in Toronto, on Sunday.

17-year-old D Gukesh scripted history on Sunday, becoming the youngest-ever World Championship challenger. The Grandmaster from Chennai also became the first teenager in history to win the tournament. Prior to the tournament, nobody expected Gukesh to reign supreme in Toronto, with many considering Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura as the favourites.

D Gukesh clinched victory at the Candidates.(PTI)
D Gukesh clinched victory at the Candidates.(PTI)

After the win, Gukesh also became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to clinch the Candidates.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Here is a breakdown of the FIDE Candidates:

Round 1 and 2

Round one saw all matches end as a draw, with the tournament finally seeing action in round two. India's Vidit Gujrathi defeated Nakamura in a shock win, while R Praggnanandhaa ended up losing to Gukesh. Caruana was in hot form, as he outplayed Nijat Abasov in a positional domination, and on the other hand, Ian Nepomniachtchi beat Alireza Firouzja in a tight-fought contest.

Also Read | Gukesh makes history, becomes youngest-ever World Championship challenger

Round 3 and 4

In round three, there was a draw between Abasov and Nakamura, as Gukesh also drew against Nepomniachtchi. Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa caught Vidit by surprise with the Ruy Lopez Jaenisch Gambit Deferred. He defeated Vidit to bag the only win in round three. Round four also had only one decisive match as Nepomniachtchi beat Vidit to get the lead.

Round 5, 6 and 7

Round five saw Praggnanandhaa and Vidit draw to Nepomniachtchi and Caruana respectively. Both Abasov and Firouzja lost to Gukesh and Nakamura respectively, which saw the Indian join Nepomniachtchi in the lead. Abasov and Firouzja lost again in the next round. Then in round seven, Firouzja beat Gukesh and other matches ended as draws, which saw Nepomniachtchi end the first-half of the tournament as the leader.

Round 8 and 9

Round eight saw some thrilling chess as Abasov held Nepomniachtchi to a draw and Gukesh bounced to a win, defeated Vidit. The win saw Gukesh join Nepomniachtchi in pole position, and Nakamura joined Praggnanandhaa in third. All matches in round nine were drawn, except for Vidit's win against Nakamura, who bounced back to winning ways in the next round with a victory against Abasov, and Caruana defeated Firouzja.

Round 10 and 11

Round 10 saw a top-of-the-table contest between Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi, which ended in a draw and the pair still held the joint-lead. Meanwhile, Caruana, Nakamura and Praggnanandhaa were half a point behind. Round 11 saw Nakamura clinch victory against Praggnanandhaa and Vidit lost to Nepomniachtchi. Nepomniachtchi again got the sole lead as Gukesh drew to Caruana.

Round 12 and 13

Nepomniachtchi drew his match in round 12, and Nakamura won his third game in a row. Meanwhile, Gukesh and Caruana bagged wins. Round 12 saw Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura and Gukesh in a three-way for first position. In round 13, Gukesh beat Firouzja and Praggnanandhaa fell to Caruana. Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura had a draw which saw Gukesh get a half-point lead over the pair and Caruana, before the final round.

Round 14

In the final round, Nakamura was white against Gukesh and Caruana got white against Nepomniachtchi. If Gukesh would draw his game, then Nakamura, Caruana and Nepomniachtchi all needed a win to go to tie-breaks. Gukesh ended up drawing his game, with only kings on the board after 71 moves. Meanwhile, Nepomniachtchi and Caruana drew on move 109 in a thrilling contest, which meant that Gukesh won the tournament, and would play for the title later this year.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Other Sports / How D Gukesh clinched a historic victory for India at Candidates in Toronto
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On