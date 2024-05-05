‘This is real hatred’: Kendrick Lamar labels Drake 'Certified Pedophile' in another diss track ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar launched a scathing attack at Drake with another diss track "Not Like US", which was released in less than 24 hours after the launch of "Meet The Grahams." Kendrick claims that he's heard Drake once told those associated with him to keep their young sisters hidden from him because the Toronto rapper likes his women young.

Lamar posted "Not Like Us" on his official YouTube channel, referencing Baka Not Nice's prior legal issues and accusing Drake of being a "pedophile." "Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one," the 17-time Grammy winner begins the song with the rap.

As his album's title implies, Kendrick delivers the early knockout blow by claiming that Drake is actually a "Certified Pedophile" rather than a "Certified Lover Boy."

In in another passage, Lamar calls Drake a "colonizer", joining the chorus of rappers who are openly doubting Drake's ties with Black community. “You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/ You not a colleague, you a f******’ colonizer/ The family matter, and the truth of the matter/ It was God’s Plan to show you’re a liar.”

As the song ends, Lamar leads a chorus of women in screaming "O-vee-ho," a reference to Drake's business, OVO, and mocking his popular song "Toosie Slide".

In "Meet the Grahams" song, Kendrick called Drake a "pervert" and warned Steph Curry and Lebron James to keep their families away from him. He even claimed that Drake had a secret child.

Drake released "Family Matters" around the same time, in which he accuses Kendrick of getting physical with his fiancée.

Both the rappers were indulged in a very significant rap war before Lamar released “Not Like Us”. Kendrick released "Like That," "6:16 in LA," and "Euphoria," while Drake responded with "Push-Ups" and “Taylor Made Freestyle”.

Kendrick Lamar's fans react:

Lamar's "Not Like US" has garnered over 54 million views on X and 10,460,952 views on YouTube.

Fans praised the drama when Lamar posted the song on X. One commenter wrote, "We're witnessing one of the best rap beefs of all time." "This is real hatred, folks," wrote another, adding that "For generations, all haters will be compared to this moment."

“He dropped again. No sir he dropped again, again,” a third user reacted.

“Keep em coming Kendrick,” one more fan chimed in.