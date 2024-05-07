King Charles' London arrival sets the mood for Prince Harry's UK return. Will the Duke meet his brother?

Ahead of Prince Harry's anticipated return to his home country for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, King Charles has arrived in London from Windsor. Per media reports, the King is likely to sit in with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tomorrow, which also opens up the roads for his reconnection with his son. FILE - Britain's King Charles III makes his way to Westminster Abbey prior to his coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. King Charles III’s decision to be open about his cancer diagnosis has helped the new monarch connect with the people of Britain and strengthened the monarchy in the year since his dazzling coronation at Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)(AP)

According to The Mirror, the monarch was spotted at Clarence House earlier today. His arrival has set the mood for his expected reunion with his estranged son, whom he last met briefly in February. Harry's former quick visit to the UK followed right after the news of the king's cancer diagnosis made headlines. In the coming hours, his arrival will pave the way for his first appearance at a major event in Britain for some time.

Coincidentally, it also marks his first homecoming since the Princess of Wales came out with an update on her cancer diagnosis and that she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy in March.

As expected to address the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, honouring the decade-long-journey of the Invictus Games inaugurated in London in 2024, Prince Harry stepping up to the occasion is being deemed the highlight of his latest UK trip. This ceremony will follow just two days after the celebrations of Harry's son Prince Archie's fifth day, and coincidentally, the first anniversary of the King's coronation. On top of that, all eyes are on the estranged royal father-son duo's expected meeting.

Will Meghan Markle accompany Prince Harry to the UK?

Although there is no official confirmation of Meghan's status during this UK trip, it's quite likely that the Duke will be flying alone. He is later expected to join the Duchess of Sussex in Nigeria. Current reports have also stayed mum on the royal couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, attending the UK event.

Prince Harry's UK stay, expected reunions and more

Per The Mirror, Harry's expected choice of lodging will once again be at a hotel since his renunciation of the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor upon his departure to California in 2020.

As far as his reunion with the other members of the Royal Family is concerned, there's no confirmation on whom he'll meet during his trip. The chances of Harry seeing his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are also rather slim. The Mirror stated that the former won't be in the capital on Thursday or Friday. As for Middleton, her cancer treatment continues behind closed doors.

Royal experts weighing in on the possibility of their meet-up also denied any chances of their reconciliation. Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline that he was “sure” about Harry not meeting Kate Middleton. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in, claiming that Middleton's preventive chemotherapy treatment acts as an additional hindrance, but even then, their “deep” rift leaves no room for the possibility of them reconnecting during Harry's trip.

