50 Cent shook by Diddy's rumoured intimate relations with Family Matters Carl Winslow actor: ‘I need a drink’

50 Cent is back on board the Diddy trolling train as another rumour about the ‘Bad Boy for Life’ takes centre stage. 50 Cent and Diddy

Appearing on the Drinx with Ginx podcast earlier this week, comedian Luce Cannon alleged having caught Diddy and Family Matters star Reginal VelJohnson, better known for his character Carl Winslow, in the (sexual) act. Framing his hate train around the conversation, the 21 Questions rapper feigned shock in his Wednesday Instagram update.

Hopping on his socials, maintaining his weeks-long streak of dragging Diddy's name to hell and back, 50 Cent wrote on Instagra,: “👀Ok this is, this is , this is 😧I’m not sure what to say anymore. So Diddy was playing with Carls booty too 😳LOL( I NEED A DRINK GUY’S). @bransoncognac.”

Which Diddy rumours was 50 Cent addressing here?

Luce Cannon stated the following allegations on the Drink with Ginx podcast: “When Diddy f*cked Carl Winslow, we was at the party.”

“Everybody know me. I'm a goofy n*gga, I'm funny and stuff like that. So, I hear a n*gga just wearing out some sh*t. I'm like, ‘Who’s wearing this b**ch out?” continued Cannon.

He claimed to have “kicked in the door” after that. What did he see thereafter? “Kick in the door, n*gga, I seen – I look, I seen Carl Winslow out his head up… I swear to God [on] dead homie, Neighbourhood Clip.”

After everything was said and done, Diddy walked to Cannon and said, “It's nothing more enjoyable than having a man do something for some money.”

During a surprise appearance on Renee Rap's stage at Coachella this past weekend, Kesha turned her 2010 hit single Tik Tok's opening alluding to Diddy on their head. Originally, she sang, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.” However, with every possible lawsuit, scandal, allegation, rumour and whatnot pushing the disgraced hip-hop mogul down the fame tower, Kesha took her chance and switched up her words to “Wake up in the morning like, f*ck P. Diddy.”

50 Cent followed in her footsteps and shared the Coachella moment, asserting his stance on the Diddy scene.