 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trolled after sharing Rico Wade tribute in open social media post: ‘What a waste…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trolled after sharing Rico Wade tribute in open social media post: ‘What a waste…’

BySumanti Sen
Apr 16, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recently posted a tribute to Rico Wade on Instagram, but left his comments on, allowing multiple users to blast him over the assault lawsuits

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recently posted a tribute to a friend on Instagram, but left his comments on, allowing multiple users to blast him over the assault lawsuits. Diddy posted a photo of Rico Wade, an architect of Atlanta's “dirty south” hip-hop sound, who died aged 52. His death was announced by rapper Killer Mike on Instagram.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was trolled after sharing a Rico Wade tribute in an open social media post (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was trolled after sharing a Rico Wade tribute in an open social media post (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy captioned a photo of Wade, “Rest in peace @ricowadedf One of the greatest producers God ever created! You will be missed but your music will live forever! LOVE #dungeonfamily #atlanta”. However, he left his comments on in the aftermath of the sex trafficking raids at his home and the ongoing investigation.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Why you acting like everything is ok? Lmao,” one user said on the comment section. “How did a man of your achievements end up wrapped up in all of this nonsense??? I used to think the world of you. And to also involve your son?? What a waste of an amazing career,” another said. “Disabling comments might do you good, bro,” one user wrote, while another said, “What did you do to him!? “This man turned the comments on to read the room and you all did not disappoint. Diddy is a master manipulator so trust this was calculated. Smart man,” one user said.

Diddy’s properties were recently raided by federal agents amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits. "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Rico Wade dies

Mike announced Wade’s death on Instagram on Saturday, April 13. "I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss," he wrote in his post. "I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all."

“I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll,” he added. “This is a part of the journey. You told me "It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey" . The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma "Stay Down on it"......we all are.”

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trolled after sharing Rico Wade tribute in open social media post: ‘What a waste…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On