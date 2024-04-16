Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trolled after sharing Rico Wade tribute in open social media post: ‘What a waste…’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recently posted a tribute to a friend on Instagram, but left his comments on, allowing multiple users to blast him over the assault lawsuits. Diddy posted a photo of Rico Wade, an architect of Atlanta's “dirty south” hip-hop sound, who died aged 52. His death was announced by rapper Killer Mike on Instagram. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was trolled after sharing a Rico Wade tribute in an open social media post (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy captioned a photo of Wade, “Rest in peace @ricowadedf One of the greatest producers God ever created! You will be missed but your music will live forever! LOVE #dungeonfamily #atlanta”. However, he left his comments on in the aftermath of the sex trafficking raids at his home and the ongoing investigation.

“Why you acting like everything is ok? Lmao,” one user said on the comment section. “How did a man of your achievements end up wrapped up in all of this nonsense??? I used to think the world of you. And to also involve your son?? What a waste of an amazing career,” another said. “Disabling comments might do you good, bro,” one user wrote, while another said, “What did you do to him!? “This man turned the comments on to read the room and you all did not disappoint. Diddy is a master manipulator so trust this was calculated. Smart man,” one user said.

Diddy’s properties were recently raided by federal agents amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits. "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Rico Wade dies

Mike announced Wade’s death on Instagram on Saturday, April 13. "I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss," he wrote in his post. "I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all."

“I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll,” he added. “This is a part of the journey. You told me "It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey" . The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma "Stay Down on it"......we all are.”