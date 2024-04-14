Rico Wade, Atlanta rap legend and Organized Noize producer, dies at 52 as tribute pours in

Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade, a founding member of the Dungeon Family and legendary Organised Noize producer, has passed away at the age of 52. Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade is survived by his mother, wife Debbie Wade and two children.(Getty Image)

Confirming the devastating news on Saturday morning, Wade's family in a statement said they were “deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected” demise of the American songwriter and record producer.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a talented individual who touched the lives of so many. We ask that you respect the legacy of our loved one and our privacy at this time,” they wrote.

While the family did not disclose a cause of his death, Wade is survived by his mother, wife Debbie Wade and two kids.

Tributed pour in after Rico Wade's demise

Meanwhile, Wade's close friend Killer Mike expressed profound grief over his death.

“I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss,” Killer Mike wrote in a post on Instagram. “I am praying for your wife and children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into the Dungeon Family, mentorship, friendship and brotherhood. Idk where I would be without y’all.”

Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family also reacted to the devastating news, stating that the “world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend.”

“Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world,” the statement added.

In a post on X, producer Jack Antonoff recalled Rico as a “lovely genius to be around”. “Had the honor to work with Rico wade and organized Noize on gone now. Those few days in Atlanta forever changed bleachers and me as a producer,” he wrote.

Rico Wade founded Dungeon Family collective in 1990s

In the early 1990s, Wade, Ray Murray, and Sleepy Brown formed the Dungeon Family collective.

The Organized Noize songwriting-production team played an important role in early releases by artists such as Outkast, TLC and Goodie Mob.

Many of the hits of the era were not only born in Wade's studio in the East Point section of the city, "the Dungeon," but it was also featured in many of them.