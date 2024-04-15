Kesha stuns Coachella crowd with Diddy-diss in TikTok lyrics during Reneé Rapp collab

Coachella Valley got its first taste of a fiery collab Saturday night and it wasn’t just the smoke and mirrors that lit up the stage. Pop icon Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp's set, and things got a little spicy (or should we say "Diddy-less"?). Taking a savage dig at the rapper and music mogul Sean Diddy Combs who is currently embroiled in multiple assault charges, the TikTok singer changed the lyrics of her 2010 smash. Pop icon Kesha surprised the audience at Coachella by changing the lyrics of her hit song TikTok to 'Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy,' in reference to Sean Combs' assault charges.(Kesha Instagram)

Kesha goes from ‘feeling like Diddy’ to ‘F— P. Diddy’

On Sunday, Kesha surprised the audience by joining Reneé Rapp's performance midway. During her rendition of the 2010 hit song TikTok, she altered the opening lyrics in a way that left the audience stunned! Instead of "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," Kesha sang, "Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy," while raising her middle finger alongside Rapp. The original lyrics of the song also featured the music mogul himself adding a quick vocal line, "Hey, what's up girl?" It was definitely a performance to remember for Coachella fans.

“KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD,” A fan wrote on social media. “she's the realist,” commented another. Many chimed in too. “That was some moment at the Coachella.”

When Kesha removed Diddy’s name from TikTok lyrics

Back in 2023, following accusations of sexual harassment and trafficking levelled against Diddy by his ex-girlfriend Cassie (which were ultimately settled outside of court), Kesha subtly tweaked the song's opening line. During live performances, she started singing "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me" instead of the original “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

Know Sean Diddy Combs

P. Diddy or Puff Diddy, born Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, is an American businessman, rapper, record producer and music mogul. Combs lavish mansions in LA and Miami were recently raided by Homeland Security in connection with allegations of sex trafficking. He began his career in the music industry as a talent director for Uptown Records. In 1993, he established his own record label Bad Boy Records. He has been sued multiple times for assault, gang rape and sex trafficking.