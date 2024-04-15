 Kesha stuns Coachella crowd with Diddy-diss in TikTok lyrics during Reneé Rapp collab - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kesha stuns Coachella crowd with Diddy-diss in TikTok lyrics during Reneé Rapp collab

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 15, 2024 09:59 AM IST

Kesha surprised the audience at Coachella by changing the lyrics of her hit song TikTok to ‘Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy’

Coachella Valley got its first taste of a fiery collab Saturday night and it wasn’t just the smoke and mirrors that lit up the stage. Pop icon Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp's set, and things got a little spicy (or should we say "Diddy-less"?). Taking a savage dig at the rapper and music mogul Sean Diddy Combs who is currently embroiled in multiple assault charges, the TikTok singer changed the lyrics of her 2010 smash.

Pop icon Kesha surprised the audience at Coachella by changing the lyrics of her hit song TikTok to 'Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy,' in reference to Sean Combs' assault charges.(Kesha Instagram)
Pop icon Kesha surprised the audience at Coachella by changing the lyrics of her hit song TikTok to 'Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy,' in reference to Sean Combs' assault charges.(Kesha Instagram)

Kesha goes from ‘feeling like Diddy’ to ‘F— P. Diddy’

On Sunday, Kesha surprised the audience by joining Reneé Rapp's performance midway. During her rendition of the 2010 hit song TikTok, she altered the opening lyrics in a way that left the audience stunned! Instead of "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," Kesha sang, "Wake up in the morning like f*ck P. Diddy," while raising her middle finger alongside Rapp. The original lyrics of the song also featured the music mogul himself adding a quick vocal line, "Hey, what's up girl?" It was definitely a performance to remember for Coachella fans.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD,” A fan wrote on social media. “she's the realist,” commented another. Many chimed in too. “That was some moment at the Coachella.”

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught kissing in ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival

When Kesha removed Diddy’s name from TikTok lyrics

Back in 2023, following accusations of sexual harassment and trafficking levelled against Diddy by his ex-girlfriend Cassie (which were ultimately settled outside of court), Kesha subtly tweaked the song's opening line. During live performances, she started singing "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me" instead of the original “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

Also read: Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith share backstage bromance at Coachella: Never Say Never

Know Sean Diddy Combs

P. Diddy or Puff Diddy, born Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, is an American businessman, rapper, record producer and music mogul. Combs lavish mansions in LA and Miami were recently raided by Homeland Security in connection with allegations of sex trafficking. He began his career in the music industry as a talent director for Uptown Records. In 1993, he established his own record label Bad Boy Records. He has been sued multiple times for assault, gang rape and sex trafficking.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Kesha stuns Coachella crowd with Diddy-diss in TikTok lyrics during Reneé Rapp collab
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On