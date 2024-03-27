Who is Brendan Paul, Diddy's alleged ‘drug mule’?

Federal agents didn't just raid Diddy's Miami (and Los Angeles) mansion this week, they also arrested Brendan Paul, a man accused of being the rapper's ‘drug mule.’ Former SU basketball player Brendan Paul alleged to be Diddy's 'drug mule'. The feds apprehended him on Monday.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday amid Sean Love Combs' ongoing string of sexual assault allegations. Paul was reportedly on his way to fly off in a private jet with the rapper. Homeland Security and Border Patrol officials discovered drugs - cocaine and marijuana - in the former Syracuse University basketball player's bag. However, the recently found drugs are allegedly not linked to Diddy.

According to court records, he was released from jail on a $2,500 bond. Paul will be appearing at Miami-Dade Criminal Court on April 24, as scheduled.

Who is Brendan Paul? How is he connected to Diddy?

Fox 11 News reported that the feds raided Puff Daddy's properties in association with “a federal sex trafficking investigation.” With multiple sexual assault lawsuits being filed since P Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of repeated physical abuse in November 2023, now Brendan Paul has been dragged in due to his alleged connections with the hip-hop mogul.

The lawsuit officially describes him as a “mule" who handled acquiring and distributing guns and drugs for Sean Combs. An accompanying visual shows him in possession of two prescription medicine bottles. According to the suit, a large black pouch by his side was revealed to have contained a wide range of drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy.

Arrested in marijuana possession charges, Paul was previously on the Syracuse basketball team as a walk-on athlete for two seasons. Eventually, in 2020, he transferred to Division II school Fairmont State University in northern West Virginia. (Syracuse.com)

The Post also noted that he attended 16 Syracuse games during his two-season stint. Playing 17 total minutes, he scored three points and a rebound.