50 Cent refutes rape charges by ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy after she is linked to Diddy, ‘you little sex worker’

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, has refuted the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, accusing him of rape and abuse. The dispute arose following a lawsuit against fellow artist Sean Combs, aka Diddy. 50 Cent, left, and Eminem attend a ceremony honoring Dr. Dre with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Joy, with whom 50 Cent shares a son named Sire, posted a strong statement on social media on Thursday. She stated that Jackson's recent actions and accusations were in retaliation to her decision to seek sole custody of their son.

In response to Joy's allegations, Jackson issued a statement through his representative to media outlets, firmly denying the claims. He emphasized that the recent allegations by Joy were a direct response to his pursuit of sole custody of their 12-year-old son, Sire. Jackson asserted that his main priority is the safety and well-being of his son.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” 50 Cents told The Sun.

"The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.

"My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

He later posted a nasty comment on X (formerly known as Twitter), “You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

The ongoing public dispute intensified after Joy was implicated in a significant $30 million lawsuit that accused Joy of being involved in a sex trafficking ring allegedly operated by Sean "Diddy" Combs. The lawsuit was filed by Combs' former employee, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who alleged that Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him.

Jones also claimed that Combs instructed him to recruit prostitutes for the artist's pleasure. According to the complaint, Combs boasted about providing Joy and two other women with a monthly stipend for sex work. Jones further alleged that he possesses numerous hours of video evidence documenting Combs' alleged illegal activities between 2022 and 2023.

Responding to the allegations, Joy expressed deep distress over the false claims made in Jones' lawsuit. She has labeled the accusations as "100% false" and characterized them as an attempt to tarnish her reputation. Joy stated her intention to consult with an attorney to pursue legal actions against both Jones and his lawyer.

In his Instagram post addressing Joy's involvement in the lawsuit, Jackson indicated that he would confront her in family court. He also made references to Joy's claims about his infrequent visits to their son and insinuated financial ties between Joy and Combs.

The feud between Jackson and Joy coincides with the recent raids on Combs' properties as part of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, denounced the raids as an "unprecedented ambush" and emphasized that neither Combs nor any of his family members had been arrested or had their travel restricted.

Dyer dismissed the police actions as a "witch hunt" based on unfounded accusations from civil lawsuits. He reiterated Combs' innocence and vowed to continue fighting to clear his client's name.