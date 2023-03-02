Rapper 50 Cent hints at possible involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6

Is 50 Cent involved in the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6? The rapper recently posted a picture of a brightly colored "Vice City" logo on Instagram, hinting at his involvement with the upcoming game. Fans have been eagerly waiting for news about GTA 6 ever since the massive leaks last year, and 50 Cent's post has raised hopes that something official might be revealed soon.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment in the franchise ever since. Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about GTA 6, with the exception of the leaks last year. The leaked gameplay footage showcased the game's setting, which is supposedly Vice City, the location of the infamous Grand Theft Auto: Vice City game.

50 Cent's involvement in the upcoming game has sparked excitement among fans, with many speculating that he might play a character in the game or that his music might be featured in it. The rapper is no stranger to the gaming world, having been a part of a couple of games himself. In 2018, he had expressed his interest in making another game, and now it seems like he might be involved in one of the most highly anticipated games of all time.

Celebrities promoting or starring in games is nothing new in the industry, with Keanu Reeves having promoted Cyberpunk 2077 in 2019. With 50 Cent's involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, fans are eagerly waiting to see how he will be involved and what his role in the game will be.

Also read | How to get a girlfriend, car, plane, guns in GTA-5? Here are all PC, PS, X-box cheats you need

For now, all we can do is wait for official news about GTA 6. But with 50 Cent's teasing post on Instagram, it seems like the wait might finally be over soon. Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development, and fans can't wait to get their hands on it.