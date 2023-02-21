How to get a girlfriend, car, plane, guns in GTA-5? Here are all PC, PS, X-box cheats you need
From getting a girlfriend to spawning a plane here is a list of all the cheat codes and all the important pointers you must know to enjoy playing Grand Theft Auto-5
Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) is a well-known video game that was released back in 2013. In spite of its age, GTA 5 boasts a sizable player base across numerous platforms. GTA 5 allows you to utilise cheats to obtain godlike abilities, just like earlier GTA games.
No doubt, it is fun to play the game as it is, but do you know what is even more thrilling. The ability to explore the extremities of the gameplay with cheat codes.
Here are some GTA-5 cheat code pointers and a long collection of GTA 5 cheat codes available to improve gameplay and cause mayhem. We'll look at GTA 5 hacks for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, along with instructions on how to utilise them.
Remember while using cheat codes
Before utilising any cheats in GTA 5 for PC, it's vital to save your game. This is necessary since, once you've used cheats, there won't be any more Achievements available to you until the game is restarted.
You cannot win money using GTA 5 cheats. To acquire the in-game currency that appears in the tab, gamers must accomplish missions and commit robberies. But, you can purchase in-game money for your GTA 5 character to utilise using a GTA Online Shark Card.
How to use cheat codes in GTA-5 on PC
Bring Up The Console: In this context, the term "console" refers to the in-game console, which may be accessed by hitting the tilde () key on your PC keyboard. It resembles a development menu into which commands can be entered. We'll use it in this instance to enter our cheat codes.
Type In The Cheat: Having activated the in-game console it's time to enter your cheat code. Simply type in the code that corresponds to the cheat you want to use and press ENTER.
Cheat Entry Confirmed: If you've followed the previous steps correctly then you should see a message on your screen that the cheat code is now active.
GTA-5 PC CHEAT CODES
Action | Cheat code | Cheat code
Become Invincible PAINKILLER
Get all Weapons | TOOLUP
Full Health and Armour | TURTLE
Spawn a Motorcycle | ROCKET
Spawn a sports car | COMET
Swim Faster | GOTGILLS
Spawn an Armed Helicopter | BUZZOFF
Get a Parachute | SKYDIVE
Decrease Wanted Level | LAWYERUP
Improve Aiming | DEADEYE
Recharge Special Ability | POWERUP
Run Faster | CATCHME
Jump Higher | GOTGILLS
Increase Wanted Level | FUGITIVE
Exploding Punch | HOTHANDS
Bullets that explode | HIGHEX
Flaming Bullets | INCENDIARY
Get Character Drunk | LIQUOR
Fall from the Sky | SKYFALL
Change Weather | MAKEITRAIN
Slippery Cars on the Road | SNOWDAY
Activate Low Gravity | FLOATER
Play the Game in Slow Motion | SLOWMO
Spawn a Garbage Truck | TRASHED
Spawn a Stunt Plane | BARNSTORM
Spawn a BMW Bicycle | BANDIT
Spawn a Crop Duster Plane | FLYSPRAY
Spawn a Golf Cart | HOLEIN1
Spawn a different Sports Car | RAPIDGT
Spawn a Limousine | VINEWOOD
Spawn a Dirt Bike | OFFROAD
Spawn Dodo Airplane | EXTINCT
Drunk Mode | LIQUOR
How to use GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, PS3
Type the key prompts from the list for GTA 5 PS5, PS4, and PS3 cheats given above to activate the powers. In addition to this, press the ‘Up’ button on the D-pad, and dial the cell phone number to get the cheat codes activated.
GTA-5 PLAY STATION- 5, 4, 3 CHEAT CODES
Drunk mode – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left
Fast swimming – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
Fast sprinting – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
Full health and armour – O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
Jump high – L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
Painkiller – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
Recharge special ability – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
Slow motion aim – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
Give parachute – Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
Fall from sky – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
Increase Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Decrease Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Give weapon – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
Explode with hands – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2
Explode with gun shots – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
Set on fire – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
Change weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Change gravity – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
Reduce friction – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
Get caddy vehicle – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
Get comet vehicle – R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
Get a Rapid GT car – R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
Get a garbage truck – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Get a BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
Get a buzzard helicopter – O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
How to use GTA 5 cheat codes on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Type the key prompts from the list for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 given here to activate the powers. In addition to this, press the ‘Up’ button on the D-pad, and dial the cell phone number to get the cheat codes activated.
GTA 5 XBOX CHEAT CODES
Drunk mode – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
Fast swim – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
Fast run – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
Top health and max armour – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
High jump – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
Invincible – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
Recharge special ability – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
Slow motion aim – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
Get parachute – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
Fall from sky – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
Increase wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Decrease wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Get weapons – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
Bullets that explode – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
Bullets that flame up – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
Change weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
Decrease friction – Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
Change gravity – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
Get caddy vehicle – B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
Get comet vehicle – RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
Get Rapid GT – RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
Stretch Limo – RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
Get garbage truck – B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
Get BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT
Get Buzzard helicopter – B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
GTA 5 IN-GAME CELL PHONE CHEAT CODES
Rockstar has added one more way to use cheats in GTA 5 by using your in-game smartphone. Pull out your smartphone and type the cheat codes given below:
Get drunk – 1-999-547867
Swim fast – 1-999-46844557
Sprint fast – 1-999-228-2463
Max health and armour – 1-999-887-853
High jump – 1-999-467-8648
Get Invincible – 1-999-724-6545537
Recharge special ability – 1-999-769-3787
Slow motion aim – 1-999-332-3393
Get parachute – 1-999-759-3483
Fall from sky – 1-999-759-3255
Increase wanted level – 1-999-384-48483
Decrease wanted level – 1-999-529-93787
Get weapons and ammo – 1-999-866-587
Rounds that explode – 1-999-444-439
Rounds that catch fire – 1-999-4623-634279
Change weather – 1-999-625-348-7246
Change gravity – 1-999-356-2837
Reduce friction – 1-999-766-9329
Get caddy vehicle – 1-999-4653-461
Get comet vehicle – 1-999-266-38
Get Rapid GT car – 1-999-727-4348
Get garbage truck – 1-999-872-7433
Get BMX bike – 1-999-226-348
Get Buzzard helicopter – 1-999-289-9633
HOW TO GET A GIRLFRIEND IN GTA-5?
One of the most interesting feature about GTA-5 is that it avails your character an option to find a girlfriend.
Follow these steps to get one-
- Go to a strip club and request a stripper for a private dance there.
- Flirt with her to raise your Like metre.
- Make sure to look-out for the bouncer. If the bouncer catches you flirting, you will be thrown out
- The stripper will request that you meet outside once the Like metre is full.
- Select Go home, then meet her outside the nightclub.
- Get inside the vehicle and follow the given route
- Hang out at her house so you can get her phone number.
- Call the number and ask to speak with her again.