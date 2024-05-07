Queen Camilla has set the rules for Prince Harry’s meet with King Charles, he can't...

As Queen Camilla is now taking care of King Charles III's royal duties, she ruled that Prince Harry is not allowed to “talk alone” with his father during his visit on May 8, per a royal expert. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

Angela Levin, the royal expert, told GB News, “Queen Camilla will not let Harry talk alone to his father. He can’t be trusted. I think King Charles is vulnerable. He might say something about his health.”

Levin’s apprehension stems from the delicate nature of the King’s health and the strained relationship with his son. Despite the familial tensions, Levin acknowledged, “Nobody really wants to see him. King Charles will, because he’s his father, and fathers love their children even if they go off and behave badly.”

The complexity of the situation was evident when Prince Harry made a brief 24-hour visit to London following the announcement of King Charles’ diagnosis.

“I can’t see how it can happen in the time he’s here. Last time he was here very quickly and was rushed out. Some people say he saw his father for 20 minutes, some say half an hour,” Levin speculated.

Prince Harry is slated to visit the UK in just 2 days

Prince Harry’s upcoming visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an event he will commemorate with a speech.

Meghan Markle and senior royal family members will be absent from the occasion. The timing of the event presents a logistical challenge, as Levin pointed out: “This time it’s going to be particularly awkward because the service at St Paul’s Cathedral is going to finish at 6 p.m., which is exactly the time that the first garden party of the year, which King Charles is going to, also finishes at 6 p.m.”

“You can imagine Charles is vulnerable because he will go around shaking hands with goodness knows how many people who are coming,” Levin added.

However commentator Michael Cole shared with GB News, “It’s good news for the King. The doctors are happy with the way the treatment is going, and he’s returning to more public-facing duties, which I know is what he wants to do. Of course, there is the Harry problem. He’s coming next week for the 10th-anniversary service of Thanksgiving at Saint Paul’s Cathedral.”

“I think it will be a key moment because we will see whether the King will receive his son.”

Following the cancer announcement, Prince Harry mentioned to Good Morning America that he had “more trips planned,” leaving the possibility of a reunion open.

Cole concluded with a hopeful note on the King’s willingness to welcome his son: “I think he will see him. I think there’s a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties. And he has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son. The prodigal is always welcome at home. Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand, but the King will do that.”