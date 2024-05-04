Queen Camilla to ‘snub’ Prince Harry during UK visit, unlikely she ‘will be in the same room’: report

Royal sources have claimed Queen Camilla will “snub” Prince Harry when he visits the UK. Harry is set to return to the UK next week for the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service. Queen Camilla to ‘snub’ Prince Harry during UK visit (Eamonn M. McCormack/pool photo via AP, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sources have claimed it is not likely that Harry would meet Camilla during the time. “Let’s just say that the Queen might be otherwise engaged,” they told The Express. “Although the King will have time in his diary for a brief visit, that hasn’t been confirmed yet due to the garden party schedule.”

‘Unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room’

“Even if Harry does meet with his father, it is highly unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room,” they added.

Harry last met his father after the King was diagnosed with cancer in February. It was a brief meeting, and this is the first time he is coming back to the UK after that.

“Harry did the right thing by flying over in February,” the source said. “But it was very much a last-minute surprise and was somewhat forced upon the household. The optics wouldn’t have been good if a meeting didn’t take place at that time.”

The source added, “Health permitting, the King is due to attend the garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8. If a meeting with Harry were to take place it would have to be just before or after that. There won’t be any special arrangements made for a meeting, but one could be squeezed into plans already in place.”

Sources have also claimed Harry offered an olive branch to the royal family but "received no response,” according to Page Six. It is believed that Harry invited his family to the Invictus Games’ 10-year celebration ceremony in the UK. However, it is unlikely that any senior members of the royal family will turn up at the event.