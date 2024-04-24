King Charles bestows new titles for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton has become the first member of the Royal to be recognized as a companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the Order of the Companions of Honour. It is one of the highest royal awards in the United Kingdom. Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a picture during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, in London, on December 5, 2023.( (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

The Princess of Wales joins the Companions Club alongside Sir David Attenborough, David Hockney, Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Elton John as members of the Order.

King Charles III conferred this honour to the Princess of Wales, recognizing her “outstanding” public service.

The King created a special role of Royal Companion within the Order, specifically for his daughter-in-law, whom he holds in high regard.

They were both undergoing treatment against cancer in the same London hospital, where the monarch made regular visits to his daughter-in-law, who was recovering from major abdominal surgery.

What is Order of the Companions of Honour?

The Order of the Companions of Honour, which was inaugurated by King George V and honours the work of citizens in the arts, sciences, medicine, and in public service, was founded in 1917.

Only 60 members can belong to the Order at any time, so honorees bear the initials CH by their name and hence its motto, “In action faithful and in honour clear.”

Prince William has been named the Great Master of the Order of the Bath, for his outstanding service in both military and civilian capacities. Established in the 18th century, this order has been a symbol of honour for exemplary contributions to the nation.

The 76-year-old Queen Camilla has taken on the role of Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire, previously held by her father-in-law, Prince Philip, and her grandfather, George VI.

Other recognition of the noble (or high) status is the knighthood of Air Chief Marshal Lord Peach, Lord Kakkar, and Lord Lloyd Webber, who have been awarded the title Crown of the Highest Nobility of the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte, has earned the title of Royal Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.