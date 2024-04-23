Kate Middleton, Prince William throw ‘private party’ for Prince Louis' 6th birthday

Amid the recent health scares in the Royal Family, the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying their best to keep things “as normal as possible” for the kids. To mark Prince Louis’ sixth birthday, Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted a “private party” for the young royal. Despite dealing with tough times, the royal couple made sure that their youngest son had a “fun” time on his special day. Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate Prince Louis' 6th birthday with private party(AP)

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate Prince Louis' birthday amid Princess' cancer diagnosis

A palace insider revealed to New York Post that despite undergoing chemotherapy, Kate “wants her son to have the best birthday possible, like any mother.” “She’s still going to try to make sure the day is as normal and as much fun for that child as possible, especially when they’re of that young age,” the insider added.

The Princess of Wales made her cancer diagnosis public via a video announcement in March. Her revelation came after months of speculations and conspiracy theories around her prolonged absence following abdominal surgery.

King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold told the outlet, “In the past, there have been birthday parties where friends have been invited, with little George there were friends invited for parties and I believe Kate would have organized that.”

“Celebrations will be more reserved and low key and there might not be a party with other children like there has been in previous years,” Harrold continued, adding, “Kate’s health will be a priority, but she’ll still want Louis to have as much fun as possible — how that takes shape, they may want to choose to keep private.”

“As a family, however, you can guarantee they will still be celebrating his birthday in some form and as normal as possible to make it a memorable day,” he said. “They’re a very private family as we know and I can imagine on this occasion, I’m sure it’ll be a private family occasion.”

Royals reveal sweet photo of Louis on 6th birthday

The royal couple shared an adorable photograph of Prince Louis, which was snapped by Kate, to mark his 6th birthday. “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” reads the caption of the picture shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account. The sweet post garnered over 380K likes as royal fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday boss, baby! You are getting so big. Thank you KP for putting this on your own social media page, and not giving it first to the media who had harass our Princess . We love you Wales Family,” a fan commented. Another wrote, “How precious! What a cute lovely smile ! Happy 6th birthday Prince Louis ! Thanks for sharing a new photo with us Princess.”