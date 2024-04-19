Prince Harry is ‘trolling’ King Charles after announcing US residency the exact same day he was 'kicked…

Prince Harry's decision to list his US residency on the same day he reportedly left Frogmore Cottage is raising eyebrows. Some media outlets are suggesting it might be a deliberate jab, or "trolling," directed at King Charles. The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, is slated to return to the UK in May for his Invictus Games commitment. Many believe that during this visit, he might discuss his royal titles with his father, now that he has chosen the US as his official home. Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Prince Harry chooses US as his official new home

2020 saw Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle leave the UK's Royal Palace when the couple chose to step down from their position as working royals. In an interview with GB News, Royal Editor Charlotte Griffiths claimed that Harry's UK exit was brought on by resentment at his father's choice to “kick him and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage.”

The Frogmore palace

The royal relationship has never been easy to understand. After leaving Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan moved to Windsor Palace before it was vacated for Prince Andrew. By then, Harry was already a father of one (Prince Archie). The couple left the royal scene in 2020 without attempting reconciliation. Tensions heightened with their Netflix series and the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, sparking new speculations about Kate and Prince William.

‘It feels like Harry is trolling his dad’

The royal expert believes that Harry could have chosen any date to announce his US residency after settling in California. However, he chose the day he and Meghan "officially stepped down as working royals". "To me, it feels like he's trolling his dad a bit, because he could have said that he's been a US resident since 2020, when he quit the UK and moved to the States, but instead he chose the exact day that his dad kicked him out of Frogmore.”

Why Charles asked Harry to leave Frogmore

The royal expert believes that the reason the Duke was asked to leave the palace was because he harshly criticised Queen Camilla in "Spare." “It was a difficult decision for Charles because no father wants to kick their son out of their home.” But, “ he went beyond the pale." The expert also mentioned that the Sussexes spent around £2.4 million renovating the cottage, only to move out of it anyway.

On April 17th, it was reported that Harry had officially relinquished his UK residency after choosing the US as his new home. This follows a recent court battle in the UK over security concerns for him and his family, possibly explaining why he is reluctant to bring Meghan to the UK for the upcoming schedule in May. The Duke of Sussex claimed to be a "person with significant control" over his ecotourism non-profit Travalyst, citing the UK as his country of residence in official documents until recently. The United States is now listed as his "New Country/State Usually Resident" in a recent filing made with Britain's Companies House, as reported by Daily Mail.