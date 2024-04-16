Prince William set to resume royal duties for first time since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince William will finally resume his royal duties since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis was made public. The Prince of Wales will officially step out this Thursday in southwest London and the adjacent Surrey County. The Kensington Palace revealed in a statement released Tuesday that the Prince will be highlighting the work of community and environmental organizations in the area. Prince William is set to resume his royal duties this week for the first time since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis was made public(AP)

Prince William set to resume royal duties as Kate receives cancer treatment

In the weeks before the Princess of Wales' cancer revelation, Prince William cancelled numerous public engagements to look after their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Sources close to the royal family told People at the time of Kate's cancer diagnosis video that the Prince would resume his public duties once their children returned to school after their vacation ended (April 17).

His office announced that Prince William will begin his duties on April 18 at Sanbury-on-Thames, where he will assess the work done by the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper. The Prince of Wales will see how the food bank delivers, sorts, and repackages unused food. Later, he will stop by a youth centre in West London, to which Surplus to Supper makes regular food donations.

“Protecting the environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales’s key priorities and in 2020 he launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet,” Kensington Palace said in the statement, per NBC News.

In her cancer announcement video, Kate reflected on Prince William's support amid her ailing health, saying that he was a “great source of comfort and reassurance.” A family friend told People at the time, “This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all.”