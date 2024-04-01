Getty Images flags Kate Middleton's cancer announcement video with ‘editor's note’, raises concerns online

Kate Middleton's prolonged absence following her abdominal surgery in January wreaked havoc on the Royal Family. Adding fuel to the fire was the heavily manipulated Mother's Day photo, which the Princess of Wales took sole responsibility for. Days after the controversy, Kate broke the news about her cancer diagnosis and its ongoing treatment. The announcement made netizens emotional, leaving those who drew conspiracy theories in guilt. However, Getty Images' recent “editor's note” on Kate's confession video has sparked concerns. The image from a video where Kate Middleton talks about how she and Prince William are handling her cancer diagnosis. (X/@KensingtonRoyal)

Getty Images flags Kate Middleton's cancer announcement video with editor's note

The American visual media company recently flagged the Princess of Wales' cancer announcement video with an editor's note. The message states that the handout clip was “provided by a third-party organisation and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.” This recent note has once again sparked concerns about the credibility of the photos and videos coming from the Royal Family.

Getty's editorial note comes after leading photo agencies like AP and Reuters issued a “kill order” for Kate's Mother's Day photo due to heavy editing. The notification said, “Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used. Please remove it from all platforms, including social, where it may still be visible.”

The “kill notification” for Kate's photo also stated the reason for killing the story as- “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.” A spokesperson for AP told The Telegraph, “The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

Social media erupts as Getty Images adds editor's note to Kate Middleton's video

Shortly after the Getty Images' editor's note for Kate's video went viral, netizens flooded social media with conspiracy theories once again. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Getty is a reputable agency Trusted by millions. they are not about to destroy their reputation for anyone. They more than likely released this statement because they know it's inauthentic and it's only a matter of time before the cats officially out of the bag.”

Another user said, “That video is allegedly dubious and has been identified by trusted AI experts as fabricated. Allegedly.” One more wrote, “Because not all is what it seems, the words she used don't add up, that is what some Medical experts have said, and what we do know she is not all that good at speaking, and yet this time she delivered her massage with ease and while still having Medical issues.”