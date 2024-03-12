 Why was Kate Middleton not wearing wedding ring in edited photo? Truth revealed | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Why was Kate Middleton not wearing wedding ring in edited Mother's Day photo? Kensington Palace reveals truth

Why was Kate Middleton not wearing wedding ring in edited Mother's Day photo? Kensington Palace reveals truth

BySumanti Sen
Mar 12, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Kensington Palace has revealed why Kate Middleton was not wearing her wedding ring in a Mother’s Day photo that has landed her in the midst of a controversy

Kensington Palace has revealed why Kate Middleton was not wearing her wedding ring in a Mother’s Day photo that has landed her in the midst of a controversy. The photo shows Kate embracing her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, multiple major news agencies withdrew the image after they found it had allegedly been manipulated.

Why was Kate Middleton not wearing wedding ring in edited Mother's Day photo? (Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
Why was Kate Middleton not wearing wedding ring in edited Mother's Day photo? (Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Why was Kate Middleton’s wedding ring missing?

As conspiracy theories began floating on social media, some noticed that Kate’s wedding ring was missing in the picture. ITV News has reported that Kate’s office offered a simple explanation for the missing ring. It said that the Princess of Wales was "at home" when the photo was taken, and refuted claims that it had anything to do with her marriage to Prince William. It also confirmed that "it was her husband who took the photo".

Some have pointed out that Kate may have had to remove the ring ahead of her abdominal surgery. She may have simply not worn it back yet.

Some people even feared that the photo was an indicator of something bad that may have happened to Kate. “Something is terribly wrong,” a source close to the situation told New York Post. “The idea that Kate could not sit for one photo session tells me this is a much more dire situation than anyone knows.”

Kate later issued an apology for the Photoshop errors in the Mother's Day photo. She wrote on X from the official Prince and Princess of Wales page, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

It has been long since Kate was officially seen in public. However, recent reports claimed she was seen leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William on Monday, March 11, after apologising for the edited photo.

