Expert reveals ‘slight dig’ in Harry and Meghan's message to Kate Middleton after cancer announcement

Television presenter Nana Akua has said that there was a "slight dig" in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's message to Kate Middleton after she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a statement saying they wish "health and healing" for Kate. An expert has revealed that there was a ‘slight dig’ in Harry and Meghan's message to Kate Middleton after her cancer announcement (Photo by Handout / BBC STUDIOS / AFP, AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in the statement shared with PEOPLE.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Was there a “dig” in the message?

Speaking about this message, GBN America Akua told guest journalist Lee Chien that there may have been a dig at the public in what the pair said. "Well, I thought the message was interesting because Harry and Meghan's message was about offering health and healing,” Akua said.

"But then it felt like there was a dig about the privacy that they need themselves. I just thought I could almost hear Meghan saying unlike the privacy you gave us sort of thing. Do you know what I mean?" Akua added.

"Absolutely, it's so underlines the difference between celebrity and public servant,” Cohen replied. "Truly admired public servants are the working royals versus Meghan and Harry who have become nothing but celebrity influencers. In the United States, most people can't even make the distinction. So that gives rise to what you've just underlined."

Akua said, “You know what? They had everything. It's almost as though they didn't see that the shiny, gold-glistening thing would eventually become distorted and it actually wouldn't survive. Whereas the longevity of the monarchy, which is what they are both part of is something that is to be cherished, looked after, enjoyed and respected."

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video but did not specify what kind of cancer it was. She said the news was a "huge shock" after an "incredibly tough couple of months.”