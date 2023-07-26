Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's possible return to Royal Family would be a ‘humiliation’

A royal commentator has said it would be a "humiliation" for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they decide to return to the Royal Family. Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Harry and Meghan have launched several attacks on the Royal Family publicly ever since they stepped down. They have made multiple negative remarks on TV interviews, as well as in Harry’s autobiography, ‘Spare’.

Recent reports have been suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under tremendous financial pressure and are finding it hard to fund their lifestyle. Meghan’s Spotify podcast was recently snubbed, but their Netflix deal reportedly remains intact.

It is believed Harry recently reached out to Prince William to discuss the possibility of returning to the UK. According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, making this U-turn would be a "humiliation" for the couple.

"This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks,” Richard said, according to GB News. “It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry. The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary."

Meghan Markle ‘horrified’ by Prince Harry reaching out to Princess Kate and Prince William

A royal author recently said Meghan will have been "horrified" by Prince Harry reaching out to and being in touch with Princess Kate and Prince William. Meghan has a strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales and is reportedly not on talking terms with them.

"I don’t think he can come back,” royal author Tom Bower said of Harry's potential return to the UK. “He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further. I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion.”

Tom continued, "She’s not close to William and Kate...I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."

“Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance,” he added. “I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall."