Meghan Markle warned to be ‘extremely careful’ as Princess Kate sends her ‘clear message to back off' amid feud

Princess Kate has sent Meghan Markle "a clear message to back off" amid their feud, a source has said. The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales are apparently not on talking terms at present.

It is believed that King Charles is the only senior member of the Royal Family that is in touch with Harry and Meghan. A royal insider said that Kate is unhappy about Harry not being in contact with the Royal Family. She blames Meghan for the strained relationship, the insider said. Meghan, on the other hand, is “furious” with Kate.

‘Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals’

A source has said Kate will always fight to uphold the reputation of the monarchy. The source said, according to GBNews: "Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the Royal Family. If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people. She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone."

Princess Kate used to have a strong bond with Harry. Her relationship with Meghan, however, has become extremely strained.

‘Meghan needs to be extremely careful’

"Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games because Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself,” the source told Closer Magazine. "She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.”

"The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It’s about self-preservation and not being walked all over, but also what’s fair and right at the end of the day, too,” the source added.