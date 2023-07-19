‘She wanted to rain on Catherine’s parade’: Royal author says Meghan Markle ‘purposely’ broke ‘no dogs’ rule at market

Meghan Markle recently made headlines for a rule she may have broken during her visit to a farmers market. She visited the market accompanied by a security team. One of her pet beagles was also present. Meghan Markle arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

People soon pointed out that Meghan took her pet along even though dogs are not allowed at the Montecito market. There is a sign reading, "NO DOGS ALLOWED with the exception of recognised service animals... we thank you for your understanding and cooperation." Since Meghan was pictured with her beagle, it appears as though she broke the rule. However, it is also possible that the rule is no longer in place.

Royal author and commentator Lady Colin Campbell (Lady C) has now taken aim at Meghan, saying the Duchess of Sussex did it “purposely.” “She purposely set out to do it because she wanted to rain on Catherine’s parade. And she understood that if she broke the rules, she would get more publicity than if she abided by the rules,” Lady C told GB News.

Lady C went on to call Meghan “incorrigible”. “The woman is incorrigible, you know? There’s just no way around it. She is incorrigible,” Lady C said.

Blows for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry were snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys just recently. A royal expert noted that even if Harry and Meghan are devastated due to the Emmys snub, “they will not show it." "Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations. The series is an intimate look at ‘hardships’ they faced in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world,” she said.

The Emmys snub came days after it was reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.