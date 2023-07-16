Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned their Netflix series will be remembered for moment latter took a swipe at Queen

BySumanti Sen
Jul 16, 2023 09:19 AM IST

The exaggerated courtesy performed by Meghan Markle the first time she met Queen as a moment in the Netflix series could negatively affect their reputation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been warned that their Netflix docu-series will be remembered for the moment the former took a swipe at the Queen. The series attracted mixed reviews ever since its release in December 2022. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)
The Mail’s Kate Mansey has now noted that the exaggerated courtesy performed by the Duchess of Sussex the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II as a moment in the Netflix series could negatively affect their reputation. "Lots of people watched that show, didn't they?” Kate said, according to GBNews. "Everyone watched it and tuned in to see it. It was this huge TV highlight. I'm not surprised it's been nominated for an award. I suspect it'll win many awards because it was so popular. But you do wonder, despite all that success on paper, whether it's done them any good in the long run."

"Sometimes there's moments in these programmes that stay with you and that's what people become remembered for,” she added. They can win all the awards they like, but has it done their reputation - has it done their standing - any good? I think time will tell."

Meghan and Harry were snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys just this week. This comes days after it was reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

After the end of the first season, Spotify was reportedly planning to release a second season. Sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed the couple would stop making Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and appear for interviews that do not speak well of the Royal Family.

