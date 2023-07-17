Home / World News / Meghan Markle seemingly enjoyed a visit to Montecito market, but here’s a rule she may have broken!

Meghan Markle may have broken a rule at a farmers market she attended with Prince Harry and her pooch last week

Meghan Markle may have broken a rule at a farmers market she attended with Prince Harry and her pooch last week. She visited the market accompanied by a security team. One of her pet beagles was also present. The Duchess of Sussex was seen picking up flowers and sampling honey while at the market.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)
At the Montecito market, however, there is a sign reading, "NO DOGS ALLOWED with the exception of recognised service animals... we thank you for your understanding and cooperation." Since Meghan was pictured with her beagle, it appears as though she broke the rule.

"Is it dog friendly?" a question on the market's Yelp page reads. A response says, “No dogs allowed, except service animals. There are signs at every entrance." However, it is also possible that the rule is no longer in place.

A blow for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry were snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys just recently. A royal expert noted that even if Harry and Meghan are devastated due to the Emmys snub, “they will not show it." "Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations. The series is an intimate look at ‘hardships’ they faced in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world,” she said.

The Emmys snub came days after it was reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

After the end of the first season, Spotify was reportedly planning to release a second season. Sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed the couple would stop making Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and appear for interviews that do not speak well of the Royal Family.

