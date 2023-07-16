‘Gilded cage of expectation’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘trapped’ themselves in decision to reveal personal details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently “trapped” themselves in their decision to reveal details about their lives before quitting their royal life, according to a royal expert. According to author Ingrid Seward, the pair has failed to attract "more serious" media deals because the public is only interested in their "personal stuff.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan and Harry were snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys just this week, reportedly leaving the couple “devastated.” "In the series, Harry and Meghan talk about the royal family as if they were the enemy, while they themselves are trying to save the world," editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid told the Mirror.

"They are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested. They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape,” she added.

The royal expert noted that even if Harry and Meghan are devastated due to the Emmys snub, “they will not show it." "Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations. The series is an intimate look at ‘hardships’ they faced in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world,” she said.

Emmys snub came after Spotify podcast dropped

The Emmys snub came days after it was reported that Meghan’s Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

After the end of the first season, Spotify was reportedly planning to release a second season. Sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed the couple would stop making Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and appear for interviews that do not speak well of the Royal Family.