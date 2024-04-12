King Charles III to ‘play peacemaker’ between Princes Harry and Prince William?

King Charles III wants to see his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, on the same page during the Sussexes' next visit to the UK and will try to patch things up when (and if) the Duke of Sussex visits the UK. From left, Prince William, King Charles III, Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday September. 14, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via AP)

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is expected to visit the UK in the month of May to celebrate the 10th year of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured military men and women on duty and veterans who were wounded, injured, or unwell. The event was founded and championed by Prince Harry who served two tours in Afghanistan.

The King is thought to be contemplating playing “peacemaker” to resolve the rift between the siblings.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, Prince Harry has received a nod from King Charles to set up a potential meeting with the Prince of Wales.

Harrold told Sky News Australia, “It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker.”

“King Charles wants to make a peace deal between Harry and William in his life,” another insider claimed.

While Prince Harry’s trip is yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that the celebrations for the Invictus Games will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The nature of the Duke’s visit remains uncertain, following a brief 24-hour visit to London in February, after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, which did not include a meet-up with Prince William.

During his last visit, Prince Harry opted to stay at a high-end London hotel instead of residing with family members at one of the numerous royal estates throughout the country.

Rift between the Wales and Sussex families has been a subject of public interest for years

Recent reports suggest that there may be efforts underway to mend the relationship. It is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales have extended an invitation to the Sussexes to bring their children, Archie and Lilibet, along on their next visit to the UK. However, Meghan Markle reportedly declined this gesture, although some sources dispute this claim.

Archie and Lilibet were last in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Meghan Markle’s most recent visit to England was for the Queen’s funeral in September of the same year. She wasn't with Prince Harry during the February visit.

Sussexes returning to the UK as a family has become complicated following Prince Harry’s unsuccessful appeal for taxpayer-funded security protection in the UK. The couple will now have to fund their own security arrangements during their visits to the UK.