King Charles ‘desperate’ to meet Prince Harry’s kids Archie and Lilibet as life is too…

Amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis, his willingness to mend the royal rift between the UK royals and his younger son Prince Harry’s family has increased. The King is reportedly ‘desperate’ to meet his grandkids Archie and Lilibet, as insiders claim. Recent updates suggest that King Charles is planning to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a major royal get-together at Balmoral. King Charles: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)

King Charles plans to ‘invite Harry and Meghan'

In 2020, Meghan and Harry left UK Palace and stepped down from their royal duties. Since then, they have had little contact with their family. Prince Charles, in particular, has seen very little of the Sussexes' children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since their birth. However, he is reportedly eager to spend more time with them and create more memories together.

A royal insider who is reportedly very close to the family, told Pagesix, “I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short.” Emphasising on why Barmoral could be a good place to end royal rift, the insider continued, “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

Prince Harry is scheduled to attend the Invictus Games event in the UK this May, but it's unclear if Meghan Markle and their children will join him. Security concerns are reportedly a factor for Meghan, following the Duke’s defeat in his legal battle over security arrangements in his hometown. Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Meghan has only returned to the palace once, for the Queen's state funeral in September 2022. She opted not to attend King Charles' coronation last year.

Meghan Markle and Harry announce 2 new Netflix series

After making bombshell revelations in their previous Netflix documentary, Harry's memoir Spare, and an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes are continuing with their Netflix commitments. On April 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions confirmed that two new series are currently in production.

The first series aimed at celebrating “the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” is curated by Meghan, who is also serving as an executive producer. The second series will give viewers “unprecedented” access to professional polo, “a sport in which Prince Harry has played for decades,” the statement said.