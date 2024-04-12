Prince William plans return to royal duties with modern twist amid Kate's cancer battle

While the Royal family is facing a difficult time following King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses, Prince William has decided to opt a modern approach of working with his return to full-time royal duties next week. Earlier, it was reported that the Prince of Wales will resume his duties after the Easter holidays. According to a Daily Beast report, Prince William is set to reveal his new work strategy, which is primarily inspired by the post-pandemic scenario.(AP)

According to a Daily Beast report, Prince William is set to reveal his new work strategy, which is primarily inspired by the post-pandemic scenario. In order to have a better work-life balance, the royal aims to optimise the "impact" of his work by merging by working from home with in-person appearances.

A close aide to William and Kate's told the Daily Beast: “In many ways the next few weeks and months will be a template for his future reign because he will have similar personnel available after he succeeds to the throne, even if that doesn’t happen for many years.”

“I think you’ll see him try and balance the demands of state with the demands of being a good family man, taking care of his sick wife and making sure his kids are doing OK,” the friend added.

Prince William, who remained absent from the public eye following Kate's cancer diagnosis announcement, took to social media on Wednesday to honour a top female soccer player who is retiring from the England national team.

Prince William returned to royal duties for a brief period in February

Prince William momentarily resumed his royal duties on February 7, two days after it was announced that the monarch had been struck by cancer. However, he later took a break after Kate's surgery and cancer diagnosis.

Following the test findings, the Princess of Wales announced in a heart-touching video that she had received preventative chemotherapy.

In addition, King Charles is not performing any official responsibilities at this time due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

In February, Buckingham Palace declared that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Another royal source told Daily Beast: "William and Kate had hoped to have several decades as Prince and Princess of Wales, and, god willing, they will still get them."

"But what is interesting about the next few months is that William is being forced into a dry run at being king much sooner than he might have imagined such a thing would come to pass. Of course, he doesn’t welcome it."