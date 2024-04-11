Prince William breaks social media silence following Kate's cancer announcement

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, returned to social media with his first post since his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, announced her cancer diagnosis. The post was in support of British soccer player Rachel Daly, who announced her retirement from the sport. Prince William returns to social media first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

William thanked Daly for her performance with the Lionesses and wished her success with Aston Villa.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W,” wrote the prince on X (formerly Twitter).

The post was made on both the Duke of Sussex's account and the Duchess of Sussex’s account, signed "W," showing that the note was personally written by Prince William.

What did netizens have to say?

Netizens showered the X (formerly Twitter) post with love as well as prayers for Princess Kate, with one user commenting, “Perfect William and best wishes for Kate!”

Another showed her best wishes by commenting, “Wishing her all the best Same for Catherine too Sending love from Florida”

“A prince proud of his nation and his love for his family,” wrote one more user.

Comments that prayed for the princess filled the comment section, like this one, “Sending healing thoughts and love to the Princess.”

Also read: Will Kate Middleton break tradition for Prince Louis' Birthday? We may have the answer

Princess Kate revealed herself in a pre-recorded clip shared on March 22, 2024, via the BBC network. Kate stated that she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

The news was broken to the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, right before their Christmas break.

The post reported that the Princess “sugercoated” her health issues while breaking the news to her youngest son Louis, but had to have a more “difficult” conversation with George and Charlotte.

Princess Kate’s parents, Michael, 74, and Carole Middleton, 69, are supporting their grandchildren during this challenging time. While Prince William continues to balance his royal duties with caring for his wife during her cancer treatment.