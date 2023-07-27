Prince William and Princess Kate to feature in iconic comic ‘The Beano’ but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are snubbed

Prince William and Princess Kate are featured in an iconic edition of a famous British magazine, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been snubbed. Kate and William will appear alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and several other celebrities like Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Kate Bush. Prince William and Princess Kate are featured in an iconic edition of a famous British magazine, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been snubbed (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)

‘The Beano’ has marked its 85th anniversary and is known for being the world's longest-running comic. "As Beano proudly celebrates its 85th anniversary, it continues to champion the power and joy of childhood by doing what it's always done, showing kids being kids,” Mike Stirling, head of "mischief" at the publication said, according to GB News. "Here's to the next 85 years, and we dedicate this birthday issue to every child out there, because being a kid never gets old."

"I get to speak to a wider group of kids every week when we're working on the Beano and that makes you feel young and it keeps you young,” he added. Also included in the popular comic are Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford and YouTuber KSI.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry under financial pressure

Recent reports have been suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under tremendous financial pressure and are finding it hard to fund their lifestyle. Meghan’s Spotify podcast was recently snubbed, but their Netflix deal reportedly remains intact.

It is believed Harry recently reached out to Prince William to discuss the possibility of returning to the UK. According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, making this U-turn would be a "humiliation" for the couple.Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

“This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, according to GB News. “It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry. The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”