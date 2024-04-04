Prince Harry regrets making revelations about royal family after Kate's cancer, expert says: ‘Painful place to be in’

A royal expert has revealed that Prince Harry has found himself in a “painful place” following Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, and is regretting making revelations about his estranged family in his memoir, Spare. “When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in,” royal expert Tessa Dunlop told Us Weekly. “I’m not saying it isn’t.” Prince Harry regrets making revelations about royal family after Kate's cancer, an expert has said (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

“They deliberately criticize the monarchy [and then offer] themselves as an alternative to monarchy. So then when the monarchy is in trouble, we do kind of make a comparison. Can Harry and Meghan really hold themselves off as the caring example now?” she asked.

Dunlop added, “They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic.”

‘That just reframes everything’

Dunlop believes that Harry and Meghan Markle will now have to think before revealing anything else about their family, with both Kate and King Charles III battling cancer. “When that comes creeping in the door, that just reframes everything,” she said.

After Spare was released in January 2023, reports claimed Kate was shocked by the allegations against her and the other family members. As per reports, she was not going to forgive the Sussexes for their “public betrayal.” At the time, royal experts said that Harry “will come to regret” the remarks he made against his family.

Harry opened up about the bitter relationship between Kate and Meghan in the book. He even wrote about the infamous dress-fitting set-to between the women, which led to Meghan “sobbing on the floor.” “Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!” Harry wrote in the book.

Harry also recounted a time when Kate lent Meghan her lip gloss, but seemed visibly “taken aback” when Meghan asked for it. He claimed that Kate “grimaced” when Meghan took the gloss by squeezing the tube and applied it to her lips.