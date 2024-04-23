Kate and Prince William wish Prince Louis on his birthday with a new image

In a heartwarming gesture, a smiling image of Prince Louis, captured by the Princess of Wales, has been unveiled to celebrate the young royal's sixth birthday. Prince Louis leans on Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.(AP)

The image depicts a beaming Louis, radiating joy and innocence, and was tenderly shared alongside the heartfelt caption: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

As an annual ritual Prince William and Kate chose to release this image as an expression of gratitude to those who showered them with well wishes, while also safeguarding their family's privacy. However, on the back of ongoing speculations about Kate Middleton's health and doctored image scandal they opted not to release a family image rather a single photo of Prince Louis was released.

According to The Sky report, the photograph was taken in the serene surroundings of Windsor in the past few days and is said to be untouched. It beautifully captures the genuine essence of the cherished moment.

Louis was last glimpsed by the public on Christmas Day, joining the Royal Family for their traditional stroll to church on the picturesque grounds of Sandringham Estate.

Previously William, Kate and their three children missed the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, following the news, despite attending last year. Kate and the children have been shying away from media limelight after the duchess announced her cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Prince William stepped back into the spotlight last week, marking his first official engagement since Kate's health announcement. Venturing to Surrey, the prince visited Surplus to Supper, a food distribution charity, witnessing firsthand the impactful work of local community organizations in redistributing surplus food to those in need.