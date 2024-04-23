Kate Middleton clicks pic of Prince Louis for his 6th birthday, royal family shares post

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton thanked the public for the birthday wishes for their youngest child, Prince Louis, who turned six on Tuesday. Kate Middleton with her kids - Prince Louis (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince George (centre). (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

They also shared a photo of the boy, clicked by Kate Middleton.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today," the Prince and Princess of Wales said through their official social media accounts.

The photograph features a close-up image of a cheerful Louis lying on stomach on grass.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are releasing a photo of one of their three children for the first time since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis last month, a health update that left the world shocked.

The young prince received thousands of birthday wishes from social media users, minutes after his photo was posted.

Check out the birthday post for Prince Louis here:

Louis is the youngest of the three children of William and Kate, with George, 10, and Charlotte due to celebrate her ninth birthday next month.

Kate Middleton, 42, had revealed she was having preventative chemotherapy after tests carried out in the wake major abdominal surgery she underwent in January revealed that cancer had been present.

The shock announcement ended weeks of speculation about Middleton's health, with many praising her courage and others criticising the conspiracies that spread over her absence.

Days before the revelation, the royal family faced major criticism after it posted an edited photo of Middleton with their children to mark Mother's Day.

A number of news organisations took down the manipulated photo. A post from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account, apologising for the edited photo and reportedly signed by the Princess of Wales, hardly quelled rumours about Middleton's disappearance.

Kensington Palace has for some years released photographs taken by Kate to mark birthdays and other family occasions.