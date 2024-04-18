Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand website hijacked by Kate Middleton's alleged supporter

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand website was hijacked by an anonymous royal fan who left a message for Kate Middleton. The UK domain for American Riviera Orchard, ending with “.uk,” leads to a foodbank charity. The message on the landing page reads, “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to the Trussell Trust.” Upon clicking the donate option, the page redirects users to a fundraiser. Kate Middleton's alleged supporter hijacks Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand website

The fundraiser, which is headed by the Trussel Trust on the Just Giving website appears to be verified. The trust's description on the platform reads, “We are working to end the need for food banks in the UK.” Although the identity of the hijacker has not been disclosed, the anonymous user clarified in the story of the fundraiser that it was not a move by Meghan and that the user hoped the Duchess “wouldn't mind.”

The royal fan also showed their support for The Princess of Wales with the message, “Thoughts with Catherine.” This comes just weeks after Kate Middleton made her cancer diagnosis public in a video where she admitted to undergoing necessary treatments. It appears that Kate's fans were content with this move, as the fundraiser has generated 55% of its target of $1,245. At the time of writing, 42 supporters have contributed to the cause.

Kate Middleton fans laud mystery royal fan for hijacking Meghan Markle's website

Several supporters left messages on the fundraiser appreciating the anonymous user for hijacking the domain for a good cause. One supporter under the name Lisa wrote, “Wishing Princess Catherine & King Charles a speedy recovery. Thank you to whoever bought this domain to use it to ACTUALLY help people in need instead of pretending to help and take a percentage.”

Another supporter named Mrs Mac wrote, “Well done to whoever has done this. Up yours, Markle! The very best of wishes to Princess Catherine and to King Charles.” A Kensington fan expressed, “Get well soon Princess Catherine - your country loves you. Our thoughts are with you, William, your children and the King and Queen at this time x.”