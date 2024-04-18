Prince William returns to public duties weeks after Kate Middleton's cancer revelation

Britain's Prince William will return to the Royal Family's public affairs after being absent from official engagements since his wife Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis. In March this year, 42-year-old Middleton revealed that tests during her abdominal surgery led to the diagnosis of uncovered cancer, which came as a “huge shock” to the family. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, depart (Reuters)(Reuters)

Prince William had since been absent from royal duties as the couple and their three young children came to terms with the impact of the news.

Although he and his eldest son Prince George were pictured watching their favourite soccer team Aston Villa play last week, Thursday marks the first time William will make official public appearances since Kate's highly-personal announcement.

The prince will make his comeback to official engagements as he is due to oversee the work of a surplus food redistribution charity. Later, he is scheduled to visit a youth centre which receives regular deliveries from that organisation.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, however, will only return to public affairs herself when her medical team say she is well enough to do so, her office said in a statement. No timeframe has been put on her return to official engagements yet.

Her illness comes at the same time that William's father King Charles undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. He has also been absent from public duties since his diagnosis, but did greet crowds during a walkabout after an Easter church service at the end of March.

Kate Middleton's absence from royal duties due to her abdominal surgery in January this year sparked a wave of conspiracy theories on social media, up until her cancer revelation. An edited photo posted by the Princess of Wales on Mother's Day with her three children led to social media users speculating multiple theories on her well-being and condition in Britain's Royal Family.

Many social media users also claimed that Middleton's video message announcing her cancer diagnosis was an AI-generated deepfake. X users also raised questions on the seriousness of her cancer diagnosis soon after the video was released.

With inputs from Reuters