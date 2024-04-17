Is Kate Middleton's health condition more serious than before? Prince William indicates this…

Following her disclosure about receiving cancer treatment, Kate Middleton has recently chosen to keep a low profile. Prince William- Kate Middleton: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, depart following the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.(Reuters)

This choice is widely accepted because treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy are often deeply personal matters involving physical effects that one may prefer not to share with the public.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

And while this has silenced much of the rampant speculation about her whereabouts, there is still an obvious concern on the part of the public for any news on how she is doing.

Between all these, certain suggestions have come up concerning Prince William’s condition that perhaps the Duchess’s health situation may be more serious than thought before.

ALSO READ| Prince William set to resume royal duties for first time since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

The common practice dictates that either the Monarch or their delegate represents them in the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM).

Since 1973, Queen Elizabeth II maintained this arrangement until 2011, when she started delegating this role to King Charles III and then Prince of Wales due to her failing health.

Slated for October 24, 2024, this year’s CHOGM will be in Samoa, thus creating a problem for King Charles III. He is currently being treated for cancer, and doctors have advised him not to travel much.

Prince William is not leaving Kate's side

Now, it's obvious that Prince William would be the one to step in; however, Express UK noted that “Attending the CHOGM is not something William can take on at this time due to Kate’s health, and although Anne and other working royals are doing a great job stepping in to plug the gaps at home, they are not viewed as high level enough to represent the sovereign as leader of the Commonwealth.”

The Duke of Cornwall will apparently be there with his wife during her treatment.

ALSO READ| Cancer survivor reveals Kate Middleton's message to him about his illness: ‘She cared’

On its face, this statement may seem innocuous but it actually implies that Prince William expects the duchess’ illness will continue through another six months. The severity of her condition has not been fully disclosed but the duration of treatment suggests a long road ahead with possible postponement of official duties until around 2025.

Difficulty continues with respect to both CHOGM and King Charles III

The report also stated, “King Charles's presence at both the Commonwealth meeting and in Australia is viewed as instrumental in preserving Commonwealth unity,” and added, “Despite medical advice recommending against travelling long distances, particularly due to the time difference which can add to exhaustion, the King remains resolute in his decision to undertake the trip.”