King Charles III 'horrified' by 'senseless' Sydney attack

Britain's King Charles III said Saturday that he and his wife Queen Camilla were "horrified" by "senseless" stabbings at a shopping centre in Sydney that killed six people.

Australian police said multiple people were stabbed including a nine-month-old baby by the unidentified assailant, who was tracked down and shot dead by a policewoman who is being hailed as a national hero.

The incident occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with thousands of Saturday afternoon shoppers.

"My wife and I were utterly shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi," Charles said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack.

"While details of these shocking circumstances are still emerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in the response, and we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders and emergency services," he added.

King Charles III is the monarch of Australia, which is part of Britain's Commonwealth.

Earlier, his son and heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Catherine said they were "shocked and saddened" by the stabbings.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C," the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Both Charles, 75, and Catherine, 42, have taken a back seat from frontline royal duties as they receive treatment for cancer.

Catherine announced last month that she was undergoing treatment after cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery.

Her shock disclosure came after Charles revealed that he was being treated for an unspecified cancer detected after he had surgery for a benign prostate condition.

