Meghan Markle 'terrified' Archie and Lilibet might 'blame' her post-Harry's UK exit because…

Prince Harry's move to the US has caused ripples. After officially giving up his UK residency, a move that may have hurt the British royals, The Duke of Sussex, on April 17, has designated the US as his new home. This comes on the heels of his 2020 decision to step back from royal duties. An expert claims Meghan Markle worries about the growing distance from the UK royals on their children, Archie and Lilibet. Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Meghan Markle ‘worried’ for kids after UK separation

Meghan and Harry have two kids together. Archie, the older child, was born in the UK but was very young when the couple decided to step back from their royal duties. Their youngest child, Lilibet, has grown up in California and considers the US her home. Experts claim that Meghan is concerned because she believes her children won't have a close relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“She is also really worried that her children will have no real relationship of any kind with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis,” As per Royal expert Tom Quinn who exclusively spoke to the Mirror.

“Meghan loves the idea of having a big happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and family as dysfunctional. She’s terrified history is going to repeat itself." The expert continued.

Meghan ‘worries kids might blame her’

According to the expert, one of Harry and Meghan’s friends – one of only a few aristocratic friends they made in the UK – told them that Meghan “wasn’t 100% opposed to everything about the UK”. “There were things she loved about the UK,” the expert added. Meghan “worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals."

Prince Harry officially declares the US as his new home

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex recently updated his housing records, stating that his "New Country/State Usually Resident" is now the US. Although it remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan's royal titles will be impacted by this decision, there are speculations that the rebellious royal might speak to his father, King Charles, regarding this during his upcoming UK visit for the Invictus Games.