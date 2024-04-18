Prince Harry finally changes his country of residence from UK to…

Prince Harry has officially changed his country of residence from the UK to the United States four years after stepping down from his royal duties. The transition coincides with the Sussexes's departure from Frogmore Cottage in the UK and aligns with his new life in California. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

King Charles III's younger son filed some paperwork to change his residential location.

Until recently, the Duke of Sussex had consistently lamented the UK as his country of residence in official documents, clarifying “person with significant control” over Travalyst (his eco-tourism non-profit organization)

But, a recent filing at Britain's Companies House reveals: “New Country/State Usually Resident: UNITED STATES.”

The change was recorded on June 29, 2023, coinciding precisely with the public confirmation of Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from Frogmore Cottage, UK, and setting their course to California for a new life.

Why Prince Harry left UK

The timing of this transition aligns with the events in the Sussexes' life, particularly the loss of Frogmore Cottage following their eviction by the royal family.

The eviction notice, issued in January 2023, coincided closely with the publication of Harry's memoir, ‘Spare’, which included contentious allegations against the royal establishment.

In the memoir, Harry paints Queen Camilla as a villain who conspired against him in the palace gradually plotting to undermine him and scheming in a Machiavellian way.

The Duke's connection to Britain has not been simple and easy, often fraught with challenges. His feelings changed a little bit in the opposite direction later on. Although in the beginning, he had an intention to continue living in the UK, since he was worried about his family's safety, later, with the sense of belonging to the US, he resolved to live there.

“Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the States. And it really feels that way, as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara, ” he told NBC.

Security considerations may also influence the decision to change his country of residence. Harry and Meghan had their police protection team removed upon leaving the palace, leaving them vulnerable.

Frogmore Cottage, situated within the security perimeter of Windsor Castle, provided a sense of security with its proximity to police protection.

Without police protection, the Sussexes are not safe in UK.