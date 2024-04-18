What Prince Harry actually said in his latest video after his US visa documentation submitted to court

Prince Harry has released a new video amidst ongoing legal woes over his US visa documents. Prince Harry attends the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children in Lesotho and Botswana, in Wellington, Florida, U.S., April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

The Duke of Sussex finds himself at the heart of a contentious court dispute surrounding the disclosure of his visa records.

Pressure mounts on the Biden administration to unveil the royal's visa documents following revelations in his memoir ‘Spare,’ where Prince Harry admitted to past illegal drug use.

The Heritage Foundation has taken legal action against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a bid to compel officials to disclose Harry's visa records. They aim to ascertain whether the Duke admitted to drug use before obtaining a US visa.

Prince Harry claims travel industry can do more

In a video released today, Prince Harry addresses the importance of travel amid the intense scrutiny surrounding his visa documents: “If we take a look at the big picture, each of us here today knows how important travel is. It's what keeps us connected with the rest of the world and reminds us that we are part of the whole,” he stated to Travalyst staff, an organization he founded in 2019, at their annual meeting.

King Charles III's younger son urges: “And as you spend this time together, I urge you to focus on what more can be done to ensure the travel and tourism industry continues to have a license to operate,” and added, “This is a powerful coalition of some of the biggest names in trouble and technology. Not one entity can own sustainability. We need to work together to change the course and focus on how travel and tourism can bring prosperity to the whole entire system.”

“Through the hard work and dedication of all of you here in this room, we're seeing firsthand the power of collaboration to make change happen through working together to drive consistency across sustainability information, we can empower people to make informed choices for themselves, for the planet, and for communities around the world,” the Duke highlights.

“At Travalyst, for us, communities are the people and the places, the landscapes, the ecosystems, the assets that belong to you, and the businesses, the cultures that make each place unique, and ultimately a destination that the world wants to visit.”

The ongoing legal saga takes a significant turn as Jane Hartley, the US ambassador to the UK, provides an update on the possibility of Prince Harry's deportation.

“Well, it's not going to happen in the Biden administration,” she asserts.