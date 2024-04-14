Meghan Markle slammed as ‘rude and insecure’ for not allowing woman to pose with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is currently facing the heat of the internet after one of her videos from yesterday's polo match went viral. The Duchess of Sussex attended the charity game alongside Prince Harry, sporting an all-white ensemble with a sleek look. Earlier, many photos and videos from the day surfaced online. In a new video, the former 'Suits' star can be seen awkwardly suggesting a woman not to pose alongside Harry. Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as she presents his polo team with the trophy for winning the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. His teammates are, from left, Dana Barnes, Adolfo Cambiaso, and Malcolm Borwick. AP/PTI(AP04_13_2024_000122A)

Meghan Markle seemingly asks woman to ‘not pose’ with Harry

The charity polo event held at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Fla., on Friday saw Harry's team emerge victorious. The game supported Duke's Sentebale charity and attracted around 300 visitors. In one of the videos, after presenting the trophy to Harry and his teammates, Meghan can be seen awkwardly suggesting a woman come to her side and pose instead of blocking Harry.

A woman, presumably a participant in the polo match, joined Prince Harry on stage to celebrate his team's victory. However, a video captured an awkward moment where Meghan Markle seemingly redirected the woman to stand beside her instead of Harry. The woman then politely switched positions to stand next to Meghan for the group photo with the trophy. However, this moment was met with a lot of criticism as many labelled the Duchess as ‘rude’ and ‘insecure.’

Meghan Markle called out for her ‘bossy’ behaviour

“Oh my gosh — she inserts herself into everything & controls everyone. Good grief,” a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after mentioning how awkward was it to even see this clip. Another wrote, “She seems insecure regarding her husband. That’s why she keeps clinging to him and any woman who [stands] beside him is told to stand beside her.”

More chimed in, “So f------ bossy & insecure,” “I’m not understanding why she’s even in this shot, other than being a narcissistic control freak — she’s not one of the polo players, she’s a wife. She’s so rude to those other women it’s unbelievable.”

Prince Harry’s UK return

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK in May for the Invictus Games. This is a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel that Harry founded. There's speculation that Harry might visit his ailing father, King Charles, during his trip who is battling cancer. It's unclear if Meghan Markle and their children will join him. For the unversed, The couple recently signed deals with Netflix. They will star in two new web series focused on their interests, potentially including cooking, gardening, and polo.